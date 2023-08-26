Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.7% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.8% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 5.0% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,881,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,507,933. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.89. The company has a market capitalization of $80.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.