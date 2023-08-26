Citigroup Cuts DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $118.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $153.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.17.

NYSE:DKS opened at $111.64 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $98.01 and a one year high of $152.61. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.94). DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $236,831.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,545 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 43,027 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 683 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,994,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

