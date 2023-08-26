Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Upgraded at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $18.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citi Trends

Citi Trends Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $198.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.34. Citi Trends has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.13.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $173.55 million for the quarter. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Citi Trends

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Citi Trends by 2.4% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 1.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 571,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,878,000 after buying an additional 9,453 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,195,000 after buying an additional 90,091 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Citi Trends during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Citi Trends during the first quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.