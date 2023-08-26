Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 632,000 shares, a growth of 236.0% from the July 31st total of 188,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 417,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Peter J. Werth bought 1,823,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,735.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,798,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CING. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cingulate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cingulate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cingulate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Cingulate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cingulate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 3.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cingulate stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 77,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,497. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -0.43. Cingulate has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

