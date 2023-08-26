Cincinnati Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%.

Cincinnati Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 63 years. Cincinnati Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 49.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to earn $5.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $104.22 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $130.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.49. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CINF

Institutional Trading of Cincinnati Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.