Cigna Investments Inc. New Takes $209,000 Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 51.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Teradyne by 231.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TER stock opened at $103.78 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.86.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

TER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.27.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,241 shares of company stock valued at $2,941,897. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

