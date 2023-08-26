Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 30 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,943,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,102,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,033,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 1.4 %

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $492.68 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $564.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 52.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $943.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 104.84%. Research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.