Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases 1,976 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 54.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 59,341 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 48.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 489,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,817,000 after purchasing an additional 160,758 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 50.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PCAR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.57.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.7 %

PACCAR stock opened at $84.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.31 and its 200-day moving average is $73.58. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.64 and a fifty-two week high of $90.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

