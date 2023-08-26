Cigna Investments Inc. New Invests $221,000 in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 288.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 107.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1,995.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAM shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BAM opened at $33.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.71. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

