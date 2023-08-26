Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CHDN. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.58.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

Churchill Downs stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.92. The stock had a trading volume of 202,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.23 and its 200 day moving average is $131.19. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $89.17 and a one year high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 16.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Churchill Downs by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Churchill Downs by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

Featured Stories

