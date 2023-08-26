Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Short Interest Update

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the July 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Churchill Capital Corp VI Stock Performance
Churchill Capital Corp VI has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21.
Insider Activity at Churchill Capital Corp VI
In related news, major shareholder Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 525,000 shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $5,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,134,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,601,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.
Churchill Capital Corp VI Company Profile
Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Churchill Capital Corp VI was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
