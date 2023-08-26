Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Short Interest Update

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the July 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Stock Performance

Churchill Capital Corp VI has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21.

Insider Activity at Churchill Capital Corp VI

In related news, major shareholder Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 525,000 shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $5,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,134,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,601,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VI

Churchill Capital Corp VI Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 121.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the first quarter worth about $228,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Churchill Capital Corp VI was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

