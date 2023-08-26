China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Update

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 83.5% from the July 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

China Shenhua Energy Stock Performance

Shares of China Shenhua Energy stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,722. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52. China Shenhua Energy has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $14.47.

China Shenhua Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $1.2628 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.39%. China Shenhua Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.59%.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

