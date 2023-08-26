China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (CRPJY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.5778 per share on Monday, November 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th.

China Resources Power Stock Performance

Shares of China Resources Power stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.04. China Resources Power has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $34.13.

China Resources Power Company Profile

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power plants, hydro-electric power plants, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

