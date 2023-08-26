China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (CRPJY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.5778 per share on Monday, November 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th.
China Resources Power Stock Performance
Shares of China Resources Power stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.04. China Resources Power has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $34.13.
China Resources Power Company Profile
