China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Short Interest Update

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,000 shares, an increase of 366.2% from the July 31st total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 492,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

China Longyuan Power Group Price Performance

Shares of CLPXY stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$7.64. 6,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,271. China Longyuan Power Group has a 12-month low of C$7.57 and a 12-month high of C$17.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.88.

China Longyuan Power Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%.

China Longyuan Power Group Company Profile

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited generates and sells wind and coal power in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wind Power and Coal Power. The company designs, develops, constructs, manages, and operates wind and coal power plants. It also operates other power projects, such as photovoltaic, tidal, biomass, and geothermal.

