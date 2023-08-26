Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSSE. Craig Hallum cut shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

CSSE stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $79.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.43 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 254.17% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cosmo Denicola bought 26,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $413,756.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,990 shares in the company, valued at $413,756.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 66.7% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 112.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 88,775 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 14.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,370,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 176,851 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 35,759.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 173,433 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 175.3% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

