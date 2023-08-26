Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $32.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.91.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

