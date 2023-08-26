Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA) Short Interest Update

Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 645.8% from the July 31st total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Chenghe Acquisition Stock Performance

Chenghe Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.79 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,641. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60. Chenghe Acquisition has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $11.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chenghe Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHEA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Chenghe Acquisition in the second quarter worth $187,000. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in Chenghe Acquisition by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 63,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chenghe Acquisition by 326.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 91,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 69,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chenghe Acquisition by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 49,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

About Chenghe Acquisition

Chenghe Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial technology or technology-enabled financial service companies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud and blockchain-related initiatives in Asian markets.

