Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.97

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.97 and last traded at $27.97, with a volume of 161765 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chefs’ Warehouse

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.53.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.15). Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph M. Cugine purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.58 per share, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,914.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHEF. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter worth approximately $8,440,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,764,000 after purchasing an additional 97,371 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

(Get Free Report)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.