Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 27th. This is an increase from Challenger’s previous final dividend of $0.12.
Challenger Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87.
Challenger Company Profile
