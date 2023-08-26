Chainbing (CBG) Price Hits $0.64

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last week, Chainbing has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chainbing has a market cap of $321.67 million and approximately $1,770.50 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainbing token can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00002457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chainbing alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Chainbing Token Profile

Chainbing launched on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainbing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainbing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainbing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainbing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.