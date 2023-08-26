C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.78

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $54.78 and traded as low as $53.55. C&F Financial shares last traded at $54.42, with a volume of 4,435 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on C&F Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.72. The company has a market cap of $181.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.30.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In related news, CEO S Dustin Crone sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,714.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in C&F Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in C&F Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in C&F Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in C&F Financial by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in C&F Financial by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 30.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's community Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

