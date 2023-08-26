Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Director Ann Lucena Buys 7,500 Shares

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) Director Ann Lucena acquired 7,500 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $12,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,284 shares in the company, valued at $122,159.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Cerus Trading Up 5.9 %
NASDAQ CERS opened at $1.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Cerus had a negative net margin of 33.24% and a negative return on equity of 80.35%. The company had revenue of $38.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CERS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cerus in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cerus in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.
