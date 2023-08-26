Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Director Ann Lucena Buys 7,500 Shares

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) Director Ann Lucena acquired 7,500 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $12,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,284 shares in the company, valued at $122,159.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cerus Trading Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ CERS opened at $1.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Get Cerus alerts:

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Cerus had a negative net margin of 33.24% and a negative return on equity of 80.35%. The company had revenue of $38.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerus

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERS. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CERS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cerus in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cerus in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CERS

Cerus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.