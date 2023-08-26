Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,588 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,888 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.35% of Trex worth $18,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,369,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,463,000 after acquiring an additional 34,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Trex by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after purchasing an additional 169,291 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Trex by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,512,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,702,000 after purchasing an additional 67,219 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Trex by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,186,000 after purchasing an additional 220,344 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Trex by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,917,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,506,000 after purchasing an additional 34,010 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $68.53 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $76.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.23.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Trex had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $356.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TREX. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.56.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

