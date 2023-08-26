Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,373 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $17,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 29,518 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,652,000 after buying an additional 81,527 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $70.24 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $72.87. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.24.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

