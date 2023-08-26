Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $26,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGEN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $281,065,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Seagen by 2,325.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 571,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,772,000 after purchasing an additional 548,223 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Seagen by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,584,000 after purchasing an additional 363,133 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 440,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,623,000 after purchasing an additional 207,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Seagen by 24.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 998,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,164,000 after purchasing an additional 196,439 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SGEN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total value of $136,261.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,419.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total transaction of $136,261.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,419.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $3,166,627.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,927.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $199.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.39. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.08 and a 12 month high of $207.16.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.35). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $603.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.68 million. Equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading

