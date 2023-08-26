Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $16,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Generac by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Generac by 568.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Generac by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $745,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,690 shares in the company, valued at $91,382,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $745,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,382,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,250 shares of company stock worth $1,323,638. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

Generac stock opened at $114.94 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $253.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.51 million. Generac had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNRC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CL King began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.04.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

