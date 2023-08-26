Cerity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 659,034 AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 659,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,727,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.89% of AssetMark Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMK. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 13.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 27,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Insider Activity at AssetMark Financial

In other news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 7,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $204,582.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,445 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 7,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $204,582.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,445 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joel David Mcnatt, Jr. sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $43,738.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,994.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,059 shares of company stock worth $738,747. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AssetMark Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of AMK stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.89 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average of $29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $183.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.95 million. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 15.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

See Also

