Cerity Partners LLC Buys 1,349 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $21,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Booking by 500.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKNG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,111.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at $37,645,712.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,970 shares of company stock worth $11,548,227 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,042.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $3,251.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,905.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,693.69. The company has a market capitalization of $108.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $19.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile



Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

