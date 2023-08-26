Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $24,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Albemarle by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Albemarle by 186.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Albemarle by 8.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $189.73 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.96 and a 200 day moving average of $216.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 25.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.81%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALB. UBS Group raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. HSBC cut their target price on Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.20.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

