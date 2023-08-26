Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 12,419 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,419 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $24,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,233,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,006,523,000 after purchasing an additional 112,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Linde by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after buying an additional 488,655 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,409,138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Linde by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,773,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,209,414,000 after buying an additional 526,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Linde by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE LIN opened at $381.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.44. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $393.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Citigroup started coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.41.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

