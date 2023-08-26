Century Lithium (CVE:LCE) Price Target Cut to C$2.50

Century Lithium (CVE:LCE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Alliance Global Partners from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Century Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of LCE opened at C$0.72 on Tuesday. Century Lithium has a 1 year low of C$0.66 and a 1 year high of C$1.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$106.17 million, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.85.

Century Lithium Company Profile

Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.

