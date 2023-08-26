Century Lithium (CVE:LCE) Price Target Cut to C$2.50

Century Lithium (CVE:LCE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Alliance Global Partners from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Century Lithium Stock Performance
Shares of LCE opened at C$0.72 on Tuesday. Century Lithium has a 1 year low of C$0.66 and a 1 year high of C$1.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$106.17 million, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.85.
Century Lithium Company Profile
