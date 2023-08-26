Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Insider John D. Walker III Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) insider John D. Walker III sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $451,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,081.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $40.98 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $33.69 and a 1 year high of $45.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.70.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 3.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CENTA shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

Further Reading

