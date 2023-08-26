Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 990,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $92,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CELH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Celsius by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $50,000,040.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,980,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,876,814.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Toby David sold 54,941 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.28, for a total value of $9,794,881.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,049.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $50,000,040.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,980,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,876,814.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 873,608 shares of company stock valued at $141,962,128 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CELH. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $181.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.76. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $185.05.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $325.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.19 million. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 66.52% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. Celsius’s revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

