Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cellnex Telecom in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Cellnex Telecom Stock Up 0.5 %
About Cellnex Telecom
Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.
