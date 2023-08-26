Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) versus AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cellectar Biosciences and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cellectar Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 302.30%. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 627.27%. Given AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AcelRx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Cellectar Biosciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

17.6% of Cellectar Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Cellectar Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cellectar Biosciences and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences N/A -430.14% -204.49% AcelRx Pharmaceuticals 2,696.50% -100.94% -53.21%

Risk & Volatility

Cellectar Biosciences has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cellectar Biosciences and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences N/A N/A -$28.60 million ($3.32) -0.52 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals $1.77 million 6.79 $47.76 million ($3.09) -0.36

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Cellectar Biosciences. Cellectar Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals beats Cellectar Biosciences on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cellectar Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer. The company also develops CLR 1900, a PDC chemotherapeutic program that is in the preclinical development stage to treat solid tumors. It has collaborative with Orano Med to develop CLR 12120 Series; and LegoChemBio. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and ARX-03, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of procedural anxiety and acute pain. Its product candidates also include Niyad, a regional anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit; and LTX-608, a nafamostat formulation for direct IV infusion being explored as an investigational product for antiviral treatment of COVID, acute respiratory distress syndrome, disseminated intravascular coagulation, and acute pancreatitis. The company also develops Fedsyra, an ephedrine pre-filled syringe that contains 10 ml of a solution of 3 mg/ml ephedrine hydrochloride for injection; and phenylephrine, a phenylephrine pre-filled syringe, which contains 10 ml of a solution of 50 mcg/ml phenylephrine for injection. The company was formerly known as SuRx, Inc. and changed its name to AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2006. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.