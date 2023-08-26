Celer Network (CELR) Price Reaches $0.0116 on Major Exchanges

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $89.52 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,743,424,107 tokens. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

