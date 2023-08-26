CEEK VR (CEEK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.25 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 26th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $34.67 million and $4.25 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0430 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005617 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019900 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00018589 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014870 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,022.04 or 1.00036989 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002489 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04333907 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $4,746,987.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

