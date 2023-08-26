CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Short Interest Update

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CCFNB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CCFN remained flat at $40.25 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.39 and a 200 day moving average of $42.75. CCFNB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

CCFNB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. CCFNB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

About CCFNB Bancorp

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Columbia Bank & Trust Co that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It accepts checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repurchase sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

