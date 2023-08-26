Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ (CPRX) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CPRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.75.

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.13. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 81,325 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,093,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 241,686 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 295,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 121,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

