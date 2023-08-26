Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.28

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.69. Catalyst Biosciences shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 958,750 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28. The company has a market cap of $22.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.10.
Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of liver fibrosis associated with a broad spectrum of chronic liver diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops Hydronidone, that has completed phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, a severe form of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease.
