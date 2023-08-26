Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.28

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2023

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIOGet Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.69. Catalyst Biosciences shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 958,750 shares changing hands.

Catalyst Biosciences Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28. The company has a market cap of $22.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Biosciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,186,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 85,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 141,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of liver fibrosis associated with a broad spectrum of chronic liver diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops Hydronidone, that has completed phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, a severe form of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.