Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.28

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.69. Catalyst Biosciences shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 958,750 shares changing hands.

Catalyst Biosciences Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28. The company has a market cap of $22.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,186,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 85,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 141,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of liver fibrosis associated with a broad spectrum of chronic liver diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops Hydronidone, that has completed phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, a severe form of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease.

