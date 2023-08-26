Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a growth of 119.3% from the July 31st total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 658,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:CBIO traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $0.59. 961,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,889. Catalyst Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.10.
Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). As a group, analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of liver fibrosis associated with a broad spectrum of chronic liver diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops Hydronidone, that has completed phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, a severe form of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease.
