Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CEO Sells $92,242.34 in Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 2,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $92,242.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,698.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alessandro Maselli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 1st, Alessandro Maselli sold 1,485 shares of Catalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $69,988.05.

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,445,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465,152. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.84. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $104.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.44 million. Catalent had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Catalent by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,169,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212,040 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Catalent by 578.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,385,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,309 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter worth about $120,456,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Catalent by 19.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,960,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Catalent by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,842,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,505 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTLT. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Catalent from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.92.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

