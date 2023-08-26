Casper (CSPR) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last Week

Casper (CSPR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 26th. Casper has a market capitalization of $407.65 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0362 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,963,778,068 coins and its circulating supply is 11,273,348,710 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,963,159,384 with 11,272,765,730 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03598102 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $2,975,152.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

