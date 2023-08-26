CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.41

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.41 and traded as high as $2.55. CASI Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 7,682 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CASI shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42. The company has a market cap of $32.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.27). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.06% and a negative net margin of 93.92%. The business had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASI. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

