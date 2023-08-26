Carret Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Southern by 48.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 3.5% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at $7,164,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,801,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,761 shares of company stock valued at $10,152,544 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Trading Up 1.0 %

SO traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.09. 2,227,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,440,237. The company has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.77. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.32.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.94%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

