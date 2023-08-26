Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 90 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,424,035,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $505.00 to $725.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.47.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $660.27. 760,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,924. The firm has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $726.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $653.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $573.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.82%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

