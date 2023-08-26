Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 6,665 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,665 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $253,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,172 shares of company stock valued at $302,012. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HIG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.46.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

