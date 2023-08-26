Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 5,810 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,626 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.1% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DIS traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.36. The stock had a trading volume of 16,050,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,510,348. The company has a market cap of $152.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $82.46 and a 52 week high of $118.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.69 and a 200 day moving average of $94.09.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.