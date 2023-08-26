Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 4,490 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in VICI Properties by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VICI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

VICI Properties stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.52. 4,428,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,116,211. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.56%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

