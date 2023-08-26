Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 1,168 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 0.9% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.71.

NYSE:CNI traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.48. 657,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,830. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 24.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.5996 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.58%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

